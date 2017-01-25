The Obama administration pumped more than $7 billion into an education program, first authorized under President George W. Bush, that had no impact on student achievement – according to a report released by the Department of Education in the final days of the 44th president’s term.
Education Department report finds billions spent under Obama had 'no impact' on achievement | Fox News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:11 PM
