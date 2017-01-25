Newsvine

Govt Slave

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 10 Comments: 2384 Since: Jan 2013

Education Department report finds billions spent under Obama had 'no impact' on achievement | Fox News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Govt Slave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:11 PM
Discuss:

The Obama administration pumped more than $7 billion into an education program, first authorized under President George W. Bush, that had no impact on student achievement – according to a report released by the Department of Education in the final days of the 44th president’s term.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor