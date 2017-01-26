Democrats introduce bill to take nuclear football out of Trump's hands | Fox News

Two Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would prevent President Trump from launching a nuclear weapon without a obtaining a congressional declaration of war.

Foreign Policy reported that the bill was introduced by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. The article notes that Lieu has a paper sign outside his office that reads, “Alternative Fact Free Zone.”

Under current law, the U.S. president can order a first-use nuclear strike even if the U.S. is not under nuclear attack.

Trump was asked by ABC News Wednesday about the responsibility of receiving the nuclear codes and responded that it was a “very sobering moment." “It’s very, very, very, scary in a sense.”