Todd Starnes: Trump's wall might have saved the life of this good man | Fox News

By all accounts David Kriehn, of Noblesville, Ind., was a good person. He was a gentle and caring man.

“A good person,” Harry Straut told television station WTHR. “They guy you liked to hang out with as well as work with.”

Kriehn was a former missionary – who managed Famous Dave’s, a popular barbecue joint near Indianapolis.

“Dave was an inspirational leader,” Straut told the television station.”

He was the kind of leader who put others ahead of himself – a great American.

On Feb. 12, Kriehn was driving home from work in the wee hours of the morning when he was hit from behind on Interstate 465. The force of the impact flipped over his car – he was ejected. Kriehn – a father and grandfather – died at a nearby hospital.

Police identified the motorist who struck Kriehn as Elizabeth Vargas Hernandez – a Mexican national. They say she did not have a driver’s license. They also say she was drunk.

And the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tells me Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Hernandez.

She is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2015, she was accused of driving without a license – but she was not arrested. That’s according to the reporting of IndyChannel.com.

And WTHR reports a state police investigation “uncovered evidence that the woman entered the country illegally and has never held a driver’s license.”

How many more American citizens must die before our elected leaders take action?

Liberals want to protect people like the woman who killed Kriehn. They want to provide sanctuary to those who live among us illegally – those who would do us harm.

The cold hard reality is that David Kriehn, a father and grandfather, would still be alive today if only somebody had bothered to secure our borders.

Build that wall, Mr. President. Build it for people like David Kriehn.