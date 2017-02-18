Man Charged in Triple Shooting That Killed 2, Including Toddler, on Chicago's West Side | NBC Chicago

A suspect has been charged in the shooting that killed two people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded a pregnant woman on Chicago's West Side, authorities announced Saturday.

Devon Swan, 26, was arrested overnight and charged with first degree murder for his role in the shooting that occurred on Feb. 14 in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said in a release. Additional arrests are expected.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. Kenneth Ave., authorities said.

The toddler, later identified as 2-year-old Lavontay White, was killed along with his uncle, 26-year-old Lazarec Collins, of the 2300 block of S. Kostner Ave.

Collins was a documented gang member, according to police, who believe he was the intended target of the attack "which stemmed over a dispute between Collins and a group of individuals."

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Lavontay's aunt, also suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was several months pregnant, officials said, and she and the unborn child were expected to survive.

She was streaming video on Facebook Live at the time of the shooting, according to police. All three victims were in a vehicle in an alley when another car drove past and someone got out and opened fire, authorities said.

Swan has been arrested nine times previously "on a variety of offenses including armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics possession," Chicago police said in a release.

"Detectives have been working this case around the clock since it occurred and additional arrests are expected," authorities said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Father Michael Pfleger, who CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted was "instrumental in helping case," planned to announce details and charges against Swan at a news conference on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Lavontay was the third child to be fatally shot in Chicago in the last week. On Saturday evening, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers were both shot in the head in unrelated shootings less than a half hour apart on Chicago's South Side.

