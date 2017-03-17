Bank Security Guard Kills Armed Robber In Dramatic Gunfight (Graphic) | The Huffington Post

Talk about courage under fire.

Video posted Tuesday shows a security guard at Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois, fatally shooting a robbery suspect in a gunfight.

Authorities announced Tuesday that the guard, Brian Harrison, acted in defense of himself and others and would not be charged in the Jan 20 incident in which the suspect, Laurence Turner, died at the scene, WIFR reported. Turner, who was hit twice, was linked to three other local armed robberies.

“There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato said, per WIFR.

The bank praised Harrison’s bravery, saying he “acted with courage and quickness to protect our family. You are a hero to each and every one of us,” the Rockford Register Star reported.

Watch the surveillance video (above) posted by the newspaper and you’ll see why.